CX Institutional Purchases 9,828 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after buying an additional 1,318,139 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $151,498,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,292,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $180.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $202.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.04 and a 200 day moving average of $176.29.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.