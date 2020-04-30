CX Institutional Purchases 341 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

CX Institutional grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,257,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,361,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,256,000 after purchasing an additional 567,921 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,466,000 after purchasing an additional 534,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 103.3% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,028,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,793,000 after purchasing an additional 522,348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.22. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

