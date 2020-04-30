CX Institutional Purchases 15,299 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3,248.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

MDT stock opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

