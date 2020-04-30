CX Institutional Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 141,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWP. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,705,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 58,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,539.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $21.11 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

