CX Institutional Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000. CX Institutional owned approximately 1.85% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 7,321.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $34.67.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.