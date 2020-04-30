CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CX Institutional increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 312.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $103.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.