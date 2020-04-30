CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $235.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.96 and its 200-day moving average is $221.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

