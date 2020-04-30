CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 110,640.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,837,000 after buying an additional 345,138 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $195.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.74 and a 200 day moving average of $230.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.86.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

