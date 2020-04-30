CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,361.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $187.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,714.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,671 shares of company stock worth $6,870,536 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.