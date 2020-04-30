CX Institutional Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

CX Institutional raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 315.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,794,000 after buying an additional 784,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $155.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

