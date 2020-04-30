CX Institutional Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19,012.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.98.

SYY opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

