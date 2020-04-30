CX Institutional Grows Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

CX Institutional grew its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4,590.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,883 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,913,000 after buying an additional 114,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,424,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,628,000 after buying an additional 549,303 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,425,000 after buying an additional 1,913,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $466,685,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,270,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,112,000 after buying an additional 82,711 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PGR shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.