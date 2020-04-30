CX Institutional Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 207.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,553 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after buying an additional 1,378,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,797,206,000 after buying an additional 469,848 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after buying an additional 326,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,083,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.