CX Institutional Buys 12,788 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.62.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $111.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $152,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,975.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

