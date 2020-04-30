CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,496 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $17.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

