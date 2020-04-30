CX Institutional Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9,737.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,573,546,000 after acquiring an additional 877,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,873,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,364,372,000 after acquiring an additional 99,714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,721,000 after acquiring an additional 248,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $815,047,000 after acquiring an additional 199,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $331.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

