CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 386.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78,537 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $57.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

