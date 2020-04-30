Cwm LLC Takes $4.73 Million Position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 431,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Pluralsight Inc has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $108,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,140 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.