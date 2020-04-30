Cwm LLC Sells 8,359 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $90.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.71.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

