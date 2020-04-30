Cwm LLC Sells 398 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $135.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average of $149.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

