Cwm LLC Sells 26,615 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,615 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.65% of Vocera Communications worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCRA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vocera Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 46.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $100,557.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 16,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $421,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,446 shares of company stock worth $2,286,017. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Vocera Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

