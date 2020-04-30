Cwm LLC Purchases 157,516 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 9,982.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,516 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in Kroger by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.36. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

