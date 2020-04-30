Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after buying an additional 7,361,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TH Data Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Shares of BABA opened at $206.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $511.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.