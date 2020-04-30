Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 64.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX opened at $411.89 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $449.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.61 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.89.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

