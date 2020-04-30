Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 167.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

