Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,590 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.50% of Zuora worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 52.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE ZUO opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Zuora Inc has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The firm had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

