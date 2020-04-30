Cwm LLC Has $6.24 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $94.62 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.