Cwm LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,392 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,808,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $815,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,311,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,394,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Summer Street raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.