Cwm LLC Has $29.75 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,159 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $205.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

