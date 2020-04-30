Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Facebook by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,415 shares of company stock worth $17,232,259. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.08.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

