Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,904 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,500,000 after acquiring an additional 340,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 440,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,762,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.35.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.