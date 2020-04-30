Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,623 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after purchasing an additional 149,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,713,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $298.46 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.09 and a 200 day moving average of $238.96. The stock has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.74.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

