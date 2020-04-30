Cwm LLC Acquires 424 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,515.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,563.77.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,341.48 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,185.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,318.96. The company has a market cap of $847.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.