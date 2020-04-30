Cwm LLC Acquires 23,556 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 102.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.86 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.