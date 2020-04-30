Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,342.18 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,181.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,317.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $847.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,498.94.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

