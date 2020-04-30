Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold a total of 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

