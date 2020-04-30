Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 2,674 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 51,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 191.3% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 27,496 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.5% during the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 47,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 106,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

