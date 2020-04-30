Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

LEG stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

