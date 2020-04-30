Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $443,329,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,286,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 79,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,930,000 after buying an additional 647,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,549,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $176.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.19.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

