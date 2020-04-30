Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,548 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of LTC Properties worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in LTC Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other LTC Properties news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,764. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

LTC stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. LTC Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

