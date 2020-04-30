Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,832 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $578,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $249,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 112.9% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 119,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson purchased 25,510 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,005,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,043,112 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

