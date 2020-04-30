Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $474,940,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,025,000 after buying an additional 396,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,310,000 after acquiring an additional 370,877 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $120,032,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,093,000 after purchasing an additional 151,960 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $679.32 on Thursday. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $446.04 and a 12-month high of $715.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $626.65 and a 200 day moving average of $593.10.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.61, for a total transaction of $697,904.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Cfra increased their target price on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.21.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

