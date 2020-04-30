Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,294 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $402,274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $108,417,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,394,000 after buying an additional 884,824 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $78,701,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,259,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,079,112,000 after buying an additional 720,186 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.19.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

