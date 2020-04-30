Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of GPC opened at $82.11 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

