Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $218.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.92. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.52.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $775,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,667 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,711. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

