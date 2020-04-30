Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,835 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.9% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 14,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 64,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 118,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $31.97 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

