Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,625 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 118,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $37,427,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total value of $629,316.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,220 shares in the company, valued at $12,841,644.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $552,739.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,880,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,541 shares of company stock worth $38,458,174. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $321.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.71 and its 200-day moving average is $289.46. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $362.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.89. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $356.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.43.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.