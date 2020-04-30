Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,498 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 497,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Unilever by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Unilever by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,044,000 after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

