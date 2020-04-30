Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.91 Million Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in BP by 555.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of BP by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

BP stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22, a PEG ratio of 235.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

