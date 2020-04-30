Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.82 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $8,361,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 56,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley downgraded TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

TJX Companies stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

